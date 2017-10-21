UPDATE: Police identity 2 dead, 1 injured in weekend crash in Lansing

UPDATE (Monday 10:10 a.m.) – The Lansing Police have released the names of two men killed in a one-car crash early Saturday morning.

Anthony Walton, 35, and Nicklos Smith, 39, both of Lansing, died when the car they were in hit a tree on the 400 block of South Clemens.

Investigators say the car was traveling north on S. Clemens when it left the road just north of Marcus.

Police say speed appears to have been a factor in the crash.

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Two people are dead and one more is critically injured after a one-car crash in Lansing overnight.

Lansing Police tell 6 News that a car was traveling on the 400 block of Clemens Avenue when it left the road and hit a tree.

Police believe the car was moving at a high-speed when it slammed into the tree just before 2 a.m.

The driver and one passenger died in a local hospital.

A second passenger is in critical condition.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.

