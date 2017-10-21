Nassar’s attorneys ask judge to move trial to different venue

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Attorneys representing former MSU and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar are asking a judge to move his trial in Ingham County Circuit Court to a different venue. They’re also asking several of his most serious charges to be dropped.

The request, submitted Friday, comes in the form of several motions.

Nassar’s attorneys Matthew Newburg and Shannon Smith argue that Nassar couldn’t get a fair trial in due to the extensive amount of media coverage, which they say, has changed the public’s perception of Nassar’s guilt before hearing the facts of the case.

Newburg and Smith also want several charges of first degree criminal sexual conduct dismissed due to ambiguity in the statute when it comes to criminal sexual conduct in Michigan.

They argue that the law is overly-broad and criminalizes acts that are not sexual.

Other motions were also filed Friday to prevent jurors from hearing about Nassar’s federal conviction on child pornography charges.

His attorneys are asking a judge to delay the trial because they’re waiting on roughly 55,000 pages of information from the Attorney General’s office. They say they will need time to review it.

They’re also asking that findings from Michigan State University’s Office of Institutional Equity be excluded. Nassar was investigated to determine whether he violated the university’s policies. The university later determined that he did.

One of the motions seeks to obtain additional medical records for six alleged Nassar victims.

In addition, Nassar’s attorneys say they have information with regard to one alleged victim that shows she was sexually assaulted by someone from her church prior to bringing the allegations against Nassar.

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina is set to review these motions the fist week of November.

The former MSU and USA Gymnastics doctor pleaded guilty to three child pornography charges in federal court in July. He was set to be sentenced on November 27th.

In addition to the federal case, Nassar also faces 23 first degree criminal sexual conduct charges in Ingham and Eaton Counties.

He’s accused of using his position as a doctor to sexually abuse young women and girls who sought him for medical treatment at locations including MSU, Twistars, and his home in Holt. Nassar has maintained his innocence in all of the state cases against him.