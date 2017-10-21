Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after rolling truck upside down in Mason

Mason, MI (WLNS) – While enroute to an unrelated call, an Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputy located a vehicle rolled over in the 900 block of W. Dansville Road around 1:40 a.m.

Officials say the cab of the pickup truck was separated from the frame.

A 27 year old man from Munith, MI was located unresponsive upside down in the vehicle.

Ingham County Sheriff’s officials say rescue crews extricated the man from the vehicle and he was transported to Sparrow Hospital for serious injuries.

The crash scene spanned several miles, with the vehicle striking cable barriers, wooden posts, signs and mailboxes.

The Ingham Regional Crash Investigation team investigated the accident. Officials say speed and alcohol were factors in the crash which remains under investigation.