Home Depot, local church team up to give veterans home a face lift

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Home depot is teaming up with a local church to transform the home of a local U.S army veteran.

The effort is part of Home Depot’s National Celebration of Service Campaign, which works to serve veterans here at home.

Volunteers are working to make some renovations to Karen Sweeney’s home.

Renovations include upgrades to the kitchen, ceiling, and many other things.

Sweeney’s home has been passed from generation to generation in her family for more than 50 years, and as she walks through what’s left of it, you can volunteers working to give the family heirloom a facelift as they rake away to clear any debris from the roof.

“We’re going to make it so her roof doesn’t leak anymore, she doesn’t have to worry about that every single day or every night,” Kate Hanna said.

Hanna is the team captain on the project. She said the Home Depot Foundation is footing the bill for the $6,000 project.

It’s all part of a local effort to service those, who served out country.

This effort, will allow volunteers to bring Sweeney’s home up to date with city code and also prevent her family from having to move.

“Karen is an amazing vet, she did some tremendous things when she was in active military and to see her struggling like this now is like no, we can’t let that happen,” Leslie Melvin said.

Melvin is the executive director and founder of the Helping our Hero’s organization.

Sweeney said the condition of the house has gotten worse over the years and so has her health, which is why she can no longer keep up with taking care of it.

“I probably would have been maybe been able to do a little at a time, but nothing as good as this is, nothing that’s really going to last,” she said.

Sweeney said this home means much more than just a roof over her head; it’s filled with a lifetime of memories and this effort is going to allow those memories to stay.

“We’re going to do everything we can to make sure she’s taken care of and she’s got a nice place to live in it’s healthy in a safe environment,” Melvin said.

Melvin adding that it takes a community to make something like this possible and it’s changing the lives of those who selflessly fought for ours.