5th Quarter prep football scores October 20

Algonac 35, Southfield Bradford Academy 0

Allegan 26, South Haven 25

Allen Park 41, Taylor Truman 22

Allen Park Cabrini 47, Detroit University Science 0

Alma 39, Big Rapids 33

Ann Arbor Skyline 34, Dearborn 30

Bark River-Harris 22, Munising 14

Battle Creek Central 42, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 36

Battle Creek Harper Creek 41, Whitehall 20

Battle Creek Lakeview 39, Richland Gull Lake 38

Battle Creek Pennfield 28, Olivet 21

Bay City Central 48, Bay City Western 18

Bay City John Glenn 42, Flint Southwestern 6

Belding 64, Grandville Calvin Christian 32

Bellaire 42, Onaway 20

Belleville 27, Temperance Bedford 24, OT

Bellevue 32, Battle Creek St. Philip 8

Benton Harbor 53, Buchanan 0

Birch Run 30, Montrose 29

Boyne City 19, Traverse City St. Francis 13

Breckenridge 12, St. Louis 7

Bridgeport 54, Chesaning 31

Brown City 52, Capac 7

Byron 40, Flint Beecher 8

Caledonia 41, East Kentwood 38

Calumet 20, Gladstone 16

Canton 35, Livonia Churchill 21

Carleton Airport 25, Tecumseh 24

Carsonville-Port Sanilac 50, Akron-Fairgrove 30

Cass City 26, Caro 14

Cedar Springs 56, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 12

Cedarville 56, Brimley 6

Central Lake 68, Bear Lake 20

Charlotte 27, Eaton Rapids 7

Chelsea 42, Alpena 7

Clare 38, Beaverton 14

Clarkston 23, Farmington Hills Harrison 12

Climax-Scotts 53, Athens 7

Clinton 55, Adrian Madison 12

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 45, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 6

Colon 23, Three Oaks River Valley 20

Comstock Park 47, Spring Lake 20

Corunna 38, Fowlerville 36

Crystal Falls Forest Park 64, Iron Mountain North Dickinson 24

Davison 30, Flint Powers 9

DeWitt 49, Portage Northern 14

Dearborn Fordson 20, Monroe 13

Dearborn Heights Crestwood def. Hamtramck, forfeit

Decatur 50, Eau Claire 6

Deckerville 72, Burton Madison 14

Delton Kellogg 40, Constantine 7

Detroit Leadership 55, Detroit Universal 6

Detroit U-D Jesuit 46, Grosse Ile 30

Dowagiac Union 21, Paw Paw 12

Dundee 72, Erie-Mason 36

East Grand Rapids 13, Grand Rapids South Christian 7

East Lansing 21, Okemos 7

Ecorse 26, Harper Woods 6

Edwardsburg 50, Sturgis 6

Elk Rapids 36, Cheboygan 6

Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 38, St. Charles 6

Engadine 63, Posen 36

Essexville Garber 57, Reese 6

Farmington 47, Detroit Edison(DEPSA) 0

Fennville 40, Saugatuck 7

Ferndale 28, Dearborn Edsel Ford 24

Flat Rock 37, Ann Arbor Huron 0

Flint Hamady 34, Mount Morris 19

Flushing 37, Flint Kearsley 13

Fowler 46, Merrill 14

Frankenmuth 20, Freeland 7

Fulton-Middleton 62, Vestaburg 27

Galesburg-Augusta 21, Gobles 12

Garden City 19, North Farmington 9

Gaylord 28, Sault Ste Marie 6

Gaylord St. Mary 41, East Jordan 8

Gibraltar Carlson 42, Lincoln Park 15

Grand Blanc 27, Brighton 26

Grand Haven 54, Grand Rapids Union 0

Grand Ledge 17, Holt 3

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 52, Coopersville 23

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 35, Wayland Union 0

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 42, Greenville 21

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 26, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 22

Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 49, Holton 21

Grand Rapids West Catholic 72, Allendale 38

Grant 41, Ravenna 26

Grayling 50, Kalkaska 33

Grosse Pointe North 28, Marine City 21, OT

Hale 64, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 0

Hamilton 27, Sparta 21

Hancock 21, Houghton 0

Harbor Beach 28, Unionville-Sebewaing 16

Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 36, Adrian 13

Harrison 36, Sanford-Meridian 22

Hartford 57, Bloomingdale 27

Haslett 24, Petoskey 21

Hazel Park 47, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 7

Hemlock 26, Midland Bullock Creek 6

Hillsdale 17, Brooklyn Columbia Central 10

Holland 46, Holland Christian 22

Holland West Ottawa 43, Grandville 18

Holly 31, Clio 0

Houghton Lake 36, Gladwin 13

Howell 34, Wayne Memorial 20

Hudson 54, Blissfield 8

Hudsonville Unity Christian 22, Byron Center 21

Ida 32, Onsted 16

Ishpeming Westwood 30, Negaunee 14

Ithaca 38, Carrollton 6

Jackson 33, Lansing Everett 26

Jackson Northwest 21, Leslie 14

Johannesburg-Lewiston 50, Harbor Springs 8

Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Central 31, Schoolcraft 28

Kalamazoo United Co-op 31, Schoolcraft 28

Kent City 47, Howard City Tri-County 19

Kinde-North Huron 56, Bay City All Saints 46

Kingsford 21, Escanaba 14

Kingsley 43, Benzie Central 28

Kingston 42, Mayville 40

Laingsburg 48, Burton Atherton 6

Lake City 35, Morley-Stanwood 6

Lake Fenton 35, Williamston 28

Lake Odessa Lakewood 66, Ionia 28

Lake Orion 45, Birmingham Seaholm 7

Lakeview 42, Stanton Central Montcalm 8

Lansing Catholic 39, Mason 16

Lansing Sexton 70, Lansing Eastern 0

Lapeer 35, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 23

Lawton 29, Martin 18

Linden 53, Owosso 7

Livonia Franklin 35, Livonia Stevenson 21

Lowell 57, Grand Rapids Northview 27

Macomb Dakota 56, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 14

Madison Heights Madison 42, Madison Heights Lamphere 14

Manton 58, Rogers City 6

Maple City Glen Lake 56, Evart 0

Marion 42, Fife Lake Forest Area 18

Marlette 20, Armada 14

Mattawan 28, Kalamazoo Central 21

McBain 62, Fremont 18

Mendon 45, Marcellus 0

Menominee 34, Marquette 17

Michigan Center 45, Reading 43

Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 24, Grand Rapids Christian 20

Milford 27, Waterford Kettering 14

Millington 53, Chatham Ursuline College, Ontario 6

Montague 34, Muskegon Catholic Central 10

Morenci 40, Petersburg Summerfield 28

Morrice 42, Webberville 16

Mount Pleasant 34, Saginaw Heritage 7

Muskegon 66, Jenison 7

Muskegon Oakridge 34, Berrien Springs 7

New Haven 35, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 22

New Lothrop 35, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 24

Newaygo 49, Manistee 20

Newberry 57, St. Ignace LaSalle 20

Niles Brandywine 65, Bridgman 7

North Muskegon 36, Muskegon Orchard View 12

Norway 43, Iron Mountain 7

Oak Park 58, Bloomfield Hills 39

Onekama 54, Baldwin 0

Ortonville Brandon 42, Swartz Creek 14

Oscoda 28, Tawas 13

Ottawa Lake Whiteford 51, Britton-Deerfield 0

Ovid-Elsie 23, Richmond 14

Oxford 43, Berkley 7

Parchment 54, Stockbridge 44

Parma Western 50, Dexter 20

Peck 37, Merritt Academy 6

Perry 14, Bath 13

Pewamo-Westphalia 42, Hastings 12

Pinckney 56, Lansing Waverly 0

Pittsford 41, Ashley 0

Plainwell 77, Otsego 14

Plymouth 46, Hartland 38

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 28, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 14

Port Huron Northern 21, Port Huron 7

Portland 27, Marshall 0

Potterville 20, Durand 7

Powers North Central 32, Stephenson 20

Redford Thurston 23, New Boston Huron 17

Reed City 50, Leroy Pine River 10

Remus Chippewa Hills 28, Beal City 12

Riverview 49, Redford Union 7

Rochester Adams 45, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 7

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest def. Detroit Cesar Chavez, forfeit

Rockford 37, Hudsonville 14

Romeo 35, Fraser 20

Romulus 18, Detroit Old Redford 8

Romulus Summit Academy 18, Detroit Voyageur 8

Roscommon 66, Farwell 34

Roseville 17, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 14

Royal Oak Shrine 31, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 8

Saginaw 14, Saginaw Arthur Hill 6

Saginaw Nouvel 35, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 0

Saginaw Swan Valley 45, St. Johns 12

Saginaw Valley Lutheran 35, Coleman 34

Salem 40, Northville 27

Sand Creek 49, Whitmore Lake 6

Saranac 37, Blanchard Montabella 20

Shelby 21, Hesperia 19

Shepherd 47, Carson City-Crystal 0

South Lyon East 34, South Lyon 27

Southfield Christian 32, Genesee 30

St. Clair Shores South Lake 7, Warren Lincoln 6

St. Joseph 17, Portage Central 14

St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 34, New Buffalo 21

Standish-Sterling 45, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 21

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 34, Detroit Public Safety 14

Stevensville Lakeshore 35, Niles 14

Suttons Bay 36, Mesick 24

Traverse City Central 48, Cadillac 14

Trenton 55, Taylor Kennedy 6

Troy 20, Troy Athens 19

Ubly 44, Bad Axe 8

Utica 28, Sterling Heights Stevenson 21

Utica Eisenhower 38, Utica Ford 20

Vermontville Maple Valley 50, Comstock 21

Vicksburg 30, Three Rivers 20

Walled Lake Western 42, Walled Lake Central 0

Warren Cousino 62, St. Clair 42

Warren Fitzgerald 39, Clinton Township Clintondale 36

Warren Michigan Collegiate 55, Pontiac 6

Warren Mott 35, Grosse Pointe South 17

Warren Woods Tower 63, Sterling Heights 14

Waterford Mott 42, Fenton 28

Watervliet 36, Coloma 14

West Bloomfield 49, Birmingham Groves 26

Westland John Glenn 34, Novi 27

White Lake Lakeland 30, Walled Lake Northern 22

White Pigeon 36, Bangor 12

Whittemore-Prescott 30, Pinconning 24

Wyandotte Roosevelt 56, Melvindale 21

Wyoming 22, Ada Forest Hills Eastern 20

Wyoming Kelloggsville 34, Hopkins 14

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian def. Covert, forfeit

Ypsilanti Lincoln 35, Milan 14

Zeeland East 28, Zeeland West 8

