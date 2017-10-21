2 dead, 1 injured in overnight crash in Lansing

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Two people are dead and one more is critically injured after a one-car crash in Lansing overnight.

Lansing Police tell 6 News that a car was traveling on the 500 block of Clemens Street between Saginaw and Michigan when it left the road and hit a tree.

Police believe the car was moving at a high-speed when it slammed into the tree just before 2 a.m.

The driver and one passenger died in a local hospital.

A second passenger is in critical condition.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.

