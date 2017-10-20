Tigers pick former rival, hire Gardenhire as new manager

By Published:
Ron Gardenhire
FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 18, 2017 file photo, former Minnesota Twins manager and present an Arizona Diamondbacks coach Ron Gardenhire visits with the media in the visitor's dugout prior to a baseball game between the two teams in Minneapolis. A person with knowledge of the discussions says the Detroit Tigers are in talks to hire Ron Gardenhire as manager. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017 because no announcement had been made.(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

DETROIT (AP) – The Detroit Tigers have hired Ron Gardenhire as their manager, bringing the longtime Minnesota Twins skipper back to the AL Central to take over a team in the middle of a significant rebuilding process.

The Tigers announced the move Friday, saying Gardenhire has agreed to a three-year contract.

Gardenhire takes over for Brad Ausmus, who was let go after four seasons as Detroit’s manager. The Tigers went 64-98 this season, finishing tied for the worst record in the majors.

The 59-year-old Gardenhire was the bench coach this season for the Arizona Diamondbacks. He managed the Twins from 2002-14, going 1,068-1,039. He’s one of 10 managers in baseball history to win at least 1,000 games with one team.

