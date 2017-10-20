“The Bodyguard” takes the stage at Wharton Center

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – It was the second highest grossing movie worldwide in 1992, raking in more than $400,000,000.

Today you can remember “The Bodyguard” on stage at the Wharton Center.

It’s a very similar script, but also some refreshing differences, that will delight the audience.

“In the film there are two villains, in our show there is one. There is a love triangle that is a little more flushed out in our version than the original, although there are elements there. There is a lot more comedy in our version I think than there was in the original movie. There are some things that are left out you know. There are some things that you can’t do on stage. So there are those moments that are missing but it’s pretty similar I think pretty close”, Judson Mills said.

Actor Judson Mills plays the role of “The Bodyguard Frank Farmer” and Grammy Award nominee Deborah Cox plays hit singer and actress Rachel Marron.

The audience is included in the performance in many scenes, which adds to the intimacy and interest to the viewing experience.

Deborah Cox includes the audience in her opening scene, making you feel like you are right there at her concert.

“You need to come to the Wharton Center and see Deborah Cox put down these 15 Whitney songs. The music is just great. It takes you back, they’re such iconic songs. She delivers it with all the notes with all the things you expect and remember. She puts Deborah Cox on it, for sure. That alone is worth the price of admission,” Mills said.