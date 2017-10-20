State cleans out attic at unclaimed property auction in Lansing this weekend

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – One person’s trash is another person’s treasure or at least that’s what the state is hoping.

The Michigan Department of Treasury will hold its unclaimed property auction this weekend at the Lansing Center.

You can get into the auction today from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. to inspect the items.

Some of the items in the auction will include coins, collectibles, stamps and even jewelry and precious metals.

The general auction will start tomorrow at 9 a.m. and the jewelry sale will be on Sunday.