Police: Ford worker killed himself at Detroit-area factory

WOODHAVEN, Mich. (AP) – Police say a 22-year-old worker shot and killed himself at a Ford Motor factory in suburban Detroit.

Woodhaven Chief Robert Toth says the man shot himself Friday when confronted by officers who responded to a 911 call from the plant. No gunfire was exchanged with police.

Toth says the man had been working part-time since March. Deputy Chief Scott Fraczek says the man was “disgruntled” and had a work-related problem.

A package the man was carrying was found to be harmless.

Ford says other employees were safely evacuated. The Woodhaven factory is 20 miles south of Detroit and employs 420 people. It makes door panels, hoods, truck bodies and other parts.

