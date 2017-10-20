Petitions turned in calling for Snyder to remove Col. Etue from job

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – An envelope with petitions bearing the signatures of 4000 people in Michigan, all wanting State Police director Colonel Kriste Kibbey Etue to be removed from her position, was turned in to Governor Snyder’s office today.

The petitions were delivered by a member of “Progress Michigan”.

The move comes after Colonel Etue shared a post on her Facebook page criticizing NFL players who kneel during the national anthem.

Yesterday the governor gave her a 5-day suspension of pay which some say is just a “slap on the wrist.”

“To be docked five days pay, that was the governor’s decision yesterday, no it is not enough,” insists Denzel McCampbell of Progress Michigan. “Again, she is the leader of a police force that really serves the objective to protect the folks of diverse folks across the state of Michigan.”

There was also a nationwide online petition to remove Colonel Etue organized by a group called “Color of Change”.

8500 people signed that petition.

A representative for Colonel Etue told 6 News this morning that she’s not commenting on anything.