Okemos priest charged with stealing from church back in court

By Published:

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – Testimony continued today in an embezzlement case against a local priest charged with stealing more than $100,000 from his church.

Once again prosecutors in Ingham County are presenting their case to a Mason judge, trying to show there’s enough evidence to send Reverend Jonathon Wehrle to trial.

According to police an audit found nearly $5 million were missing from St. Martha church in Okemos.

Wehrle lives in Williamston in an 11,000 square-foot-home on 10 acres worth more than one million dollars.

Police believe he bought all that with money from the church.

But the defense says money from Wehrle’s family could have paid for it.

This story is developing and will be updated online and on 6 News.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s