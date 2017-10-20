Okemos priest charged with stealing from church back in court

Related Coverage UPDATE: Okemos priest facing embezzlement charge back in court

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – Testimony continued today in an embezzlement case against a local priest charged with stealing more than $100,000 from his church.

Once again prosecutors in Ingham County are presenting their case to a Mason judge, trying to show there’s enough evidence to send Reverend Jonathon Wehrle to trial.

According to police an audit found nearly $5 million were missing from St. Martha church in Okemos.

Wehrle lives in Williamston in an 11,000 square-foot-home on 10 acres worth more than one million dollars.

Police believe he bought all that with money from the church.

But the defense says money from Wehrle’s family could have paid for it.

