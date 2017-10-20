New medical marijuana ordinance is now in effect in Lansing

By Published: Updated:

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope has determined there are not enough valid signatures for the Referendum Petition for the repeal or submission to the voters of the recently passed Medical Marijuana Ordinance.

Many of the signatures were found invalid for reasons including out-of-state circulators who failed to complete the circulator certificates correctly, individual signers who are not registered to vote in the City, individual signers who listed addresses outside of the City of Lansing and voters who signed the petition multiple times.

The number of valid signatures counted was 3,899, which is an insufficient number per the Charter, which requires 5% of the registered voters of the City.

Petition organizers will have ten days to submit additional petitions.

Since the submitted petitions did not contain a sufficient number of valid signatures, the new Ordinance is now in effect per the City Charter.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s