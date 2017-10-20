New medical marijuana ordinance is now in effect in Lansing

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope has determined there are not enough valid signatures for the Referendum Petition for the repeal or submission to the voters of the recently passed Medical Marijuana Ordinance.

Many of the signatures were found invalid for reasons including out-of-state circulators who failed to complete the circulator certificates correctly, individual signers who are not registered to vote in the City, individual signers who listed addresses outside of the City of Lansing and voters who signed the petition multiple times.

The number of valid signatures counted was 3,899, which is an insufficient number per the Charter, which requires 5% of the registered voters of the City.

Petition organizers will have ten days to submit additional petitions.

Since the submitted petitions did not contain a sufficient number of valid signatures, the new Ordinance is now in effect per the City Charter.