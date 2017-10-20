MSU homecoming parade, basketball teams debut tonight

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Michigan State Spartans from near and far will be in East Lansing this weekend for homecoming.

This year’s theme is “Uniquely Spartan”.

And something we can look forward to every year is “Michigan State Madness” at the Breslin Center, formerly known as “Midnight Madness”, which is the annual season kick-off for the Spartan basketball teams.

Coaches Suzy Merchant and Tom Izzo will introduce their players to the crowd and fans can even snag a few autographs.

The doors will open at 8:30 tonight.

The men’s and women’s basketball teams to be introduced at 9:30.

You’ll need to keep some rules in mind if you want to go.

The Michigan State University Police are increasing security for all campus events including athletics.

All bags are prohibited at the event including purses.

Any medical bags will be searched and bags for personal needs, like diapers, should be in clear plastic gallon bags.

And with homecoming comes the annual parade through East Lansing which is expected to bring thousands of people downtown this evening.

Here’s the parade route.

It starts at 6 p.m. sharp at the Hannah Community Center at Abbot Road and Burcham Drive, goes south on Abbot, east on Grand River Avenue, south on Farm Lane and ends at the intersection of Farm and Shaw Lanes.

Be aware: there will be road closures surrounding the parade route between 2:30 and 7:15 p.m.