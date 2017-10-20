MSU alumni honor high-profile Spartans

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – MSU’s Alumni Association held its annual “Alumni Grand Awards Gala” Thursday night to recognize the achievements of some high-profile Spartans.

Hundreds of people turned out for the event.

The honorees included doctors, business owners, philanthropists and even Earvin “Magic” Johnson and his wife Earletha “Cookie” Johnson.

In all a dozen Spartans who have made a positive difference were recognized at the event.

“That’s the thing that makes Spartans so great is that we literally cross the entire spectrum of life and accomplishment,” said Scott Westerman of the MSU Alumni Association. “You have people who are saving lives in Flint, you have people that are helping us build the future at Home Depot, and then you have amazing actors who play the father of our country in Hamilton wherever there is something good happening the the world theirs always a Spartan involved.”

6 News anchor Sheri Jones was the emcee of the event.