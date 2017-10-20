Law enforcement steps up security with “no-bag” policy at indoor campus events

Michigan State University Spartans from near and far will be in East Lansing this weekend for the big homecoming game.

And as tens of thousands of fans are making their way into campus, MSU Police Captain Doug Monette says, he’s increasing efforts to help keep them safe.

“You’ll see more officers out, and the reason for that is just so that we have that high presence,” says Capt. Monette.

Along with officers being more visible, Capt. Monette says this year’s security measures will also include a new “no-bag” policy for indoor sporting events and concerts.

A policy similar to what’s already in place for football games.

That means, no purses, nor camera bags will be allowed.

However, Capt. Monette says there are a few exceptions.

“If there’s people that have personal needs, lets say diapers for a child, if they put that in a clear gallon sized plastic bag we’ll go through that as well and that will be a way to get those things in there,” says Capt. Monette.

The new policy comes two weeks after university officials announced they’d received letters making general threats against MSU athletic events.

And though no specific threats against the university have been made, Capt. Monette says this is a way law enforcement can take action now rather than later.

“These events that we are holding are family friendly events and we want people to enjoy themselves and have a good time,” says Capt. Monette.

East Lansing Police Chief Larry Sparkes agrees, and says Spartans will see more of his officers throughout East Lansing as well.

“You may see more bicycle patrols. We feel that it’s a system that allows our citizens to have more one on one contact with our officers,” says Chief Sparkes.

Chief Sparkes says, if you see something say something. Because it’s always better to be safe than sorry.

The new “no-bag” policy kicks off tonight during Michigan State Madness at the Breslin Center.