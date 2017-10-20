Judge refuses to dismiss lawsuit over Schuette private email

By Published:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Liberal critics of Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette have cleared a procedural hurdle in a lawsuit seeking emails from the private accounts of key members of his staff.

A group called Progress Michigan believes Schuette and 20 staffers for years used private email to discuss public business. The group filed a lawsuit after the attorney general’s office responded to a public records request by saying it possessed only one record and it was exempt.

A judge at the Court of Claims declined to dismiss the lawsuit this week. The attorney general’s office said Progress Michigan’s lawsuit was outside a 180-day window to get to court. But Judge Cynthia Stephens said the complaint was timely.

Schuette, a Republican, is running for governor in 2018.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s