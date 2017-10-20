ICSD mobile pill collection box to be at Sexton High School tonight

By Published: Updated:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Opioid abuse and prescription drug abuse is an issue all over mid-Michigan.

To help curb that abuse the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Lansing Police Department are once again providing the mobile pill drop box tonight.

Police will place the drop box at Sexton High School during their football game.

They encourage everything from old, outdated or not needed prescriptions to be brought to the football game tonight where you can get rid of them with no questions asked.

The pills that are tossed in the box will be destroyed by law enforcement.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s