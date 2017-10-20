ICSD mobile pill collection box to be at Sexton High School tonight

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Opioid abuse and prescription drug abuse is an issue all over mid-Michigan.

To help curb that abuse the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Lansing Police Department are once again providing the mobile pill drop box tonight.

Police will place the drop box at Sexton High School during their football game.

They encourage everything from old, outdated or not needed prescriptions to be brought to the football game tonight where you can get rid of them with no questions asked.

The pills that are tossed in the box will be destroyed by law enforcement.