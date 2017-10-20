Four new hotels under construction in Jackson area

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — People coming to work and play in mid-Michigan will soon have new places to stay.

Four new hotels are currently under construction in Blackman Township, which is located north of Jackson.

6 News has the details on which hotels are coming to town, and what this means for the community.

More people are coming to experience Jackson, but they don’t always have a place to stay.

“We get calls all the time with people saying ‘Why can’t I get a hotel room in Jackson on a Tuesday night?’ We have more demand than we have supply,” said Mindy Bradish-Orta, President and CEO of the local tourism bureau Experience Jackson

Bradish-Orta says that will soon be a problem of the past as new hotels sprout up.

“There’s going to be four new properties within the next 12 months. We’re very excited,” Bradish-Orta said.

They’re all going to be located along I-94 and U.S. 127 in Blackman Township, just north of a large shopping area in the city of Jackson.

The Home 2 Suites is getting ready to open near Meijer on Airport Road.

The Hilton property features 86 extended stay units.

Another Hilton property, called Tru Hotel is taking shape near U.S. 127.

Across the highway, Marriott is building two new properties, a Courtyard hotel, and TownePlace Suites, an extended stay hotel.

This means about 400 new hotel rooms are coming to the area.

Tourism officials say these big investments are all part of the rebirth of Jackson.

“Businesses are reinvesting in themselves, businesses are bringing vendors, and clients, and new employees in. Hotel developers are investing, tourists are starting to spend their dollars, so we are really seeing the economy come back to life in Jackson,” Bradish-Orta said.

Bradish-Orta says the new hotels are just the beginning.

Securing more convention space and bringing a historic downtown hotel back to life will help attract even more people to Jackson.

“There’s a demand. People want to be in Jackson. So we’re just trying to accommodate that,” Bradish-Orta said.