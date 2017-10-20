Detroit delivers pitch for new Amazon headquarters

DETROIT (AP) – The Motor City’s pitch for Amazon’s second headquarters has been delivered.

Rock Ventures spokeswoman Whitney Eichinger says Detroit’s bid was “delivered via FedEx and electronically” by the Thursday deadline set by the Seattle-based online retail giant for cities across the U.S. and in Canada.

At stake are the potential for billions of dollars in investment and the promise of 50,000 jobs.

Businessman and Rock Ventures founder Dan Gilbert was tabbed by Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan to put together the city and region’s proposal.

Eichinger says a large regional group worked on the Amazon bid. A three-and-a-half-minute video touting advantages offered by Detroit and the state of Michigan was released online Thursday. A line from the video says “if you move here, you move the world.”