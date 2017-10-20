“Birthday Cake” Pet Of The Day October 20

Meet “Birthday Cake”, our Pet Of The Day today. Birthday Cake is a beautiful senior girl looking for a fresh start. She does fine with the cats she’s lived with previously but can get nervous around new cats until she gets time to adjust. Birthday Cake has not had an easy life so far so she’s looking for someone who is willing to take a chance on a sweet and snuggly girl. Birthday Cake has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Birthday Cake by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370 or online at ac.ingham.org.

