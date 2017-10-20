Billboards used to seek tips after rock kills car passenger

VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – Billboards are being used to encourage tips from the public after Michigan authorities say a rock thrown from a highway overpass smashed a car’s windshield and killed a passenger.

Authorities say 32-year-old Kenneth White of Mount Morris was riding in the car Wednesday night in Genesee County’s Vienna Township, about 80 miles north of Detroit, when he was hit. The car was traveling southbound on Interstate 75.

Four other vehicles were struck with large rocks or concrete chunks. Investigators say they believe rocks may have been taken from another location and thrown off the overpass. The sheriff’s office says a group of people may be responsible.

Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is encouraging anyone with information to come forward. A $2,500 reward is being offered.