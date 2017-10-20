Big-box stores lose as Supreme Court drops big tax case

By Published:

ESCANABA, Mich. (AP) – Local governments are winners after the Michigan Supreme Court turned down an appeal in a major dispute over how to value big-box stores for tax purposes.

The Supreme Court heard arguments last week. It released a brief order Friday, saying a 2016 appeals court decision will stand.

The appeals court said the Michigan Tax Tribunal used the wrong standard to determine the value of a Menards store in Escanaba.

Big-box retailers have been reducing their tax bills for years by convincing the Tribunal that their stores are so large and unique that they should be assessed at much less than the cost of construction.

The Michigan Association of Counties says local tax revenue has been reduced by at least $100 million statewide since 2013.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s