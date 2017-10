IONIA, Mich (WLNS) – 6 Sports Player of the Week night and the nod goes to Ionia senior quarterback John Meyer.

He led his team to the biggest 4th quarter comeback in MHSAA history last Friday but as Alex Sims explains in the video above, there is a more fascinating angle to his story.

Playing quarterback at the high school level is a demanding role but senior Ionia Bulldog John Meyer has this down to a science.

Click on the video above to learn more about this week’s award winner.