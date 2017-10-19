Rock tossed from overpass, smashes windshield and kills car passenger

By Published:

GENESEE CO., Mich (WLNS) – One man is dead after someone threw a rock off an overpass on I-75 in Genesee County and hit a car.

It happened last night just after 8:30 p.m. on southbound I-75 near the Dodge Road overpass.

Investigators say a large rock was thrown off the overpass, crashing through the windshield of a car and killing the passenger, a 32-year-old Genesee County man.

Four other vehicles had reported hitting other rocks in the road and had pulled onto the shoulder waiting for police when the fatal accident occured.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone who might have seen any suspicious activity on the overpass between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. to contact the office at 810-257-3422.

