Police investigate murder that sprayed bullets across Jackson neighborhood

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — A neighborhood in Jackson is on edge after bullets flew into homes and cars, killing a 22-year-old man.

6 News spoke with police and neighbors about the shooting, which has turned into a murder investigation.

Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, Anthony Donoho heard gunshots outside his house on West Biddle Street.

“Many gunshots, 10 to15 I would say. It sounded like somebody was emptying a whole clip,” Donoho said.

He soon discovered bullets were sprayed all over the block, hitting a neighbor’s car and his house.

Donoho says the thick walls of his Victorian-era home stopped the bullets before they entered the room where he was watching TV.

“That’s terrifying to think about,” Donoho said.

The Jackson Police Department says four men were inside a vehicle near West Biddle and Second Street when they were fired upon.

Three men in the vehicle were all shot multiple times.

“We just don’t know if there was possibly a stationary person, or they if they may have been in another vehicle,” said Chief Elmer Hitt.

The men drove themselves to the hospital, where Ronnell Martin, a 22-year-old from Jackson, later died from his injuries.

Two 18-year olds who were shot are expected to survive.

“We have spoken with the driver; detectives have, and have some information from him. But nothing that can be released,” Hitt said.

So far, officers haven’t made any arrests.

Over the past month police have seen shootings increase in the city of Jackson.

“I don’t have any concrete information at this point to say that they’re related. But that is one thing we are looking at, of course, and considering,” Hitt said.

“You can replace property, you can’t replace a life. And that’s the saddest part of the story,” Donoho said.

Donoho says he’s experienced shootings in the neighborhood before.

But he says the most recent shooting is especially unnerving.

“This is the closest we’ve ever come, I think, to actually being harmed,” Donoho said.

The shooting on West Middle Street has become the city of Jackson’s fourth homicide in 2017.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

UPDATE (2:30p.m.): Ronell Martin, 22, of Jackson identified as fatal shooting victim.

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – Police in Jackson say a man is dead and two others are recovering inside a local hospital today following a shooting in the city overnight.

Reports of guns going off first came in shortly before 10 p.m. to the area of West Biddle Street and Second Street.

As officers were heading to the scene police say they got reports that three people had been shot and just showed up at a local emergency room.

Police tell 6 News a 22-year-old man died soon after but two 18-year-olds are expected to survive their injuries.

Officials say the victims were inside a car last night when bullets came flying through.

So far no arrests have been made amd the investigation is continuing.