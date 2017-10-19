My Encore Years | You Don’t Know

Can you name an organization that does the following: Works throughout Michigan to provide outreach to veterans about benefits available to them; is a resource guide for over a million family caregivers; and provides workshops that help older adults financially plan for the future?

Here’s a hint: This same group fights in the State Capital for issues most important to you and your family, such as, affordable utilities, health care access, fraud and abuse prevention.

Need more? This association is active in Flint helping to rebuild the city following the water crisis, and in Lansing and East Lansing to help make those communities more accessible to all ages.  Here’s the clincher: This organization offers exclusive opportunities to see free movie pre-screenings, and dance performances.  I’m talking about AARP Michigan.

All the things we do might surprise you.

For More information please visit https://goo.gl/KBMavS

