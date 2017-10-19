My Encore Years | Veterans

Did you know Michigan is one of the states with the lowest percentage of veterans taking advantage of benefits available to them? We must all work together to change that.

Our veterans have done so much to serve us.

We need to do our best to serve them. AARP Michigan has a working partnership with the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to reach out to the state’s 640,000 veterans to let them know what benefits are out there for them.

Veterans are eligible for many benefits, ranging from education assistance and caregiving help, to home loans and even burial services.

Here’s how you can learn more:

Please pass this information on to friends and family members who are veterans

For further information please visit https://goo.gl/KBMavS