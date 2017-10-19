Mobile food pantry to visit Lansing southwest side

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – If your cupboards are getting a little bare as the month rolls on, there is help.

A mobile food pantry will be setting up this Saturday on Lansing’s southwest side.

The Greater Lansing Food Bank will be giving out free nonperishable food items.

It starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at Friendship Baptist Church on Pleasant Grove Road in Lansing.

The event is scheduled to go until 11 a.m. or until the food runs out.

If you plan to go you must bring a valid ID and you should bring a box or a bag to carry food.