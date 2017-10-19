Michigan Senate votes to gradually forgive extra driver fees

By Published:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – The Michigan Senate has voted to forgive hundreds of millions of dollars in extra “responsibility” fees that have been assessed to 317,000 motorists for certain traffic offenses.

The legislation approved unanimously Thursday would also speed up the elimination of newly assessed fees. Supporters say the state fees are excessive and prevent people from legally driving.

The fees are levied in addition to fines motorists pay for infractions. They range from $100 to $2,000 for driving without insurance, accumulating too many points and other offenses.

The Senate made a key change to the legislation before voting. Instead of forgiving all fees a year from now, only those outstanding for more than six years would waived. Overt time, the remaining fees would be forgiven.

The House will soon pass its own bills.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s