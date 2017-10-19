Michigan man charged after threatening Vegas-like shooting

By Published:

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – A Grand Rapids man faces up to life in prison after threatening to shoot up a business “just like they did in Vegas.”

Court records say that after being denied a job at Teleperformance USA because of his criminal history including assault convictions, 37-year-old David Seastrom told an employee over the phone Oct. 3 that he would open fire on workers as they left the business.

The Oct. 1 shootings in Las Vegas killed 58 people and injured more than 500 others.

Seastrom waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday on a charge of making a false report or terrorism threat. He pleaded not guilty. He’s being held on a $1 million bond.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s