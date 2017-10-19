Head-on crash injures 2 in Jackson Co; driver arrested on foot later

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – A pregnant mother and her daughter are hospitalized today following a head-on collision last night on US-127.

Sheriff Steve Rand tells 6 News that the crash happened just after 7 p.m. on US-127 south near White Road.

Deputies determined a 26-year-old man from Cement City was travelling south on US-127 when he lost control, went into the ditch, overcorrected and crossed back across the centerline.

He struck a northbound SUV driven by a 29-year-old Cement City woman who is pregnant.

The woman’s two-year-old daughter was also in the SUV.

Both were taken by ambulance to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital with serious injuries.

The man left the scene on foot and was arrested several minutes later by deputies and state police troopers walking along a nearby road.

The man is being held at the county jail. Charges are being requested for operating while impaired causing serious injuries and leaving the scene of an injury crash.

