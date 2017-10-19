Flint man sentenced in theft from casket

FLINT, Mich. (AP) – A community advocate from Michigan has been ordered not to attend open casket funerals as part of a plea deal reached in a theft case.

Our media partners at MLive report that 76-year-old Art Wenzlaff was sentenced Monday in Genesee Circuit Court to one day in jail and five years’ probation.

Wenzlaff was accused of taking a Detroit Pistons hat, a watch and two bowling rings from a casket during a funeral service in Mundy Township.

He pleaded no contest in August while facing charges of larceny in a building and disrupting a funeral or memorial service.

As part of his sentence, he also was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine to the Humane Society as requested by the victims.

Wenzlaff is the former administrator for the International Academy of Flint.