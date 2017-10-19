Col. Kriste Etue receives 5 day suspension following social media post

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Gov. Rick Snyder has ordered that Col. Etue have a suspension of pay for 5 days while reporting to work.

The Michigan State Police director shared someone else’s Facebook post that called NFL players kneeling during the national anthem “anti-American degenerates.”

Full Statement from Gov. Rick Snyder:

“Colonel Etue posted something on social media that was inappropriate. She immediately apologized and has acted to demonstrate that apology, including facilitating meetings with various groups to hear concerns and to share the work the Michigan State Police does in cities and neighborhoods statewide to connect with the communities they serve and recruit new troopers from all backgrounds.

“I have full faith in Col. Etue’s leadership as the commander of the Michigan State Police, which I believe to be the best law enforcement body in the nation. The Colonel has served honorably as an enlisted trooper for 30 years, and I hope we can come together as Michiganders to move forward and find common ground, rather than rehash past mistakes.”

