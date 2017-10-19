8 trafficked children rescued in Michigan, 54 arrested

DETROIT (AP) – The FBI says a crackdown on child trafficking has recovered 8 children in Michigan and resulted in 54 arrests.

Those arrested last Thursday through Saturday include eight sex traffickers or pimps and 46 other people allegedly involved in prostitution.

The FBI said Wednesday the Michigan results were part of a nationwide crackdown that recovered 84 children and captured 120 alleged traffickers.

The FBI said Wednesday that the national crackdown involved 55 FBI field offices. The youngest victim recovered was 3 months old and the average age of recovered victims was 15.

It says FBI agents and task force officers staged operations in hotels, casinos and truck stops, on street corners and on websites.