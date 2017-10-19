1 dead, 2 injured in Jackson shooting

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – Police in Jackson say a man is dead and two others are recovering inside a local hospital today following a shooting in the city overnight.

Reports of guns going off first came in shortly before 10 p.m. to the area of West Biddle Street and Second Street.

As officers were heading to the scene police say they got reports that three people had been shot and just showed up at a local emergency room.

Police tell 6 News a 22-year-old man died soon after but two 18-year-olds are expected to survive their injuries.

Officials say the victims were inside a car last night when bullets came flying through.

So far no arrests have been made amd the investigation is continuing.