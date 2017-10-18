Split Senate votes to let charter schools get regional taxes

By Published:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A divided Michigan Senate has voted to let publicly funded charter schools get a piece of property taxes collected under county-wide millages.

Voters in six intermediate school districts in Michigan have approved the “enhancement” millages: Wayne, Kent, Kalamazoo, Midland, Monroe and Muskegon. The revenue goes to traditional school districts in the counties on a per-pupil basis.

The Republican-led Senate approved a bill 23-14 Wednesday to also let charter schools receive the funding. That would mean less money for traditional schools.

Republicans largely backed the legislation, while Democrats opposed it.

The bill moves next to the House for consideration.

ONLINE: Senate Bill 574

