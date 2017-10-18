President Trump again blasts NFL over players kneeling during anthem

The Associated Press Published:
Donald Trump, Ed Feulner
President Donald Trump applauds members of the audience before speaking at the Heritage Foundation's annual President's Club meeting, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is again criticizing the NFL over players kneeling during the national anthem.

Mr. Trump said on Twitter Wednesday that the “NFL has decided that it will not force players to stand for the playing of our National Anthem.”

He adds: “Total disrespect for our great country!”

The president appeared to be responding to the NFL annual fall meeting. The league invited players and representatives from their union to discuss social issues.

The topic of the national anthem was not discussed at length. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said owners did not ask players to commit to standing during the anthem.

Mr. Trump has suggested the owners should “fire” any players who knelt during the “Star Spangled Banner.”

