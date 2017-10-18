Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney claims abuse by Nassar

U.S. gymnast Aly Raisman, far right, chats with coaches and fellow gymnasts McKayla Maroney, center, and Kyla Ross, second from right, after Maroney and Ross finished competing in the U.S. women's national gymnastics championships in Hartford, Conn. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2013. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

(WLNS) – Olympic gold medal gymnast McKayla Maroney has come forward and is claiming she was sexually assaulted by former MSU gymnastic and USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar.

Maroney tweeted #MeToo, joining thousands of women who are speaking out about sexual abuse.

The gymnast wrote a letter detailing how she was abused by Nassar beginning when she was 13 years old and continuing until she left the sport.

Nassar has been accused of assaulting at least 140 girls and women.

He is awaiting sentencing on federal charges.

