New bill would charge bottled water operators a fee in Michigan

WLNS – Companies bottling drinking water from Michigan sources would face a per-gallon fee under legislation introduced today by state Rep. Peter Lucido.

The 5-cent per gallon fee would help compensate the state for the loss and sale of one of its most treasured natural resources, Lucido said.

Lucido’s bill relates only to water used for drinking water by bottling companies. It would not apply to water withdrawn and sprinkled back into the ground.

Revenue from the fee would be restricted for use on infrastructure improvements throughout Michigan.

According to the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, Nestle draws approximately 1.1 million gallons of water a day from its four pumping locations in Michigan.

Lucido said a 5-cent per gallon fee would amount to $55,000 a day, or more than $20 million a year.

House Bill 5133 has been referred to the House Natural Resources Committee.