Mother of child burned in Jackson “horror house” sentenced to probation

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – The mother of a young boy burned inside a “house of horrors” in Jackson has been sentenced.

It’s the story that shocked Jackson.

Back in March a 4-year-old boy suffered serious burns inside a filthy house full of trash and animals.

Investigators found so much more inside, including several adults who, police say, did nothing to help the boy.

The boy’s mother broke out in tears as she was given two years of probation.

That happened as neighbors on Adams Street in Jackson are relieved that the dirty house where the boy was burned is now nothing but a memory.

The boy’s mother, Ashlee Vanness, was charged with two counts of second degree child abuse.

Today the 26-year-old was sentenced to two years probation.

But if she violates her probation she’ll go to jail.

Vanness is just one of four adults charged in this case.

Last week another woman living in the house was also given probation.

Vanness didn’t want to go on camera but told 6 News Jackson bureau reporter Aaron Dimick that she was in Florida when her child was burned and she was the one who made sure police were called.

However, Vanness realizes she left her child in that dangerous situation and she deserves to be punished.

As these adults are sentenced the condemned house where the boy was burned has been torn down by the city, which is welcome news to neighbors.

“I feel real happy about it because it’s such an eyesore in the neighborhood, and it makes the neighborhood look a lot better,” said neighbor Vanessa Davis. “Maybe we’ll get rid of the bugs and the rodents, because you know, they were in there too.”

Oren Ryan, a man living in the house identified as the boy’s father, was supposed to be sentenced today but his case has been put on hold until next week.