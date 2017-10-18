Democrat enters race to be next Michigan Secretary of State

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The former dean of Wayne State University Law school has tossed her name in the running to be Michigan’s next Secretary of State.

Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, serves as CEO of “Ross Initiative in Sports, for Equality.”

The non-profit organization is designed to educate, empower and support athletes, coaches, and administrators at entry level jobs to be leaders in improving racial equality.

Benson has a list of goals she’d like to accomplish as secretary of state including decreased wait times, banning fee increases and easy voting access.

“That passion and that vision has only grown over the past several years,” said the candidate. “My understanding of how to get things done and lead large institutions has expanded and developed as well.”

Benson is the only Democrat to enter the race so far but she does have Republican competition, including Eastern Michigan University board member Mary Treder Lang and Shelby Township clerk Stan Grot.