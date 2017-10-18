Crime Stoppers: 2 attempts to identify

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance for information and to help find two people wanted for felonies.

In the early morning hours of October 16th 2017, the Lansing Police Department responded to an armed robbery on the 400 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue. The suspect is described as a 20-30 year old black male with a medium build and approximately 5’8”-6’0”. If you have any information regarding the identity of this individual, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

On October 16th 2017 at approximately 6:25 PM, a hit and run occurred in the area of Gier St and 7th Avenue in the city of Lansing. The driver of a white pickup truck ran a stop sign and failed to stop after the accident. The vehicle appears to be a white Chevrolet single cab pickup truck with a long box. If you have any information regarding the driver or the vehicle, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.

