Crime Stoppers: 2 attempts to identify

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance for information and to help find two people wanted for felonies.

They are pictured from left to rightt:

Attempt to Identify:

In the early morning hours of October 16th 2017, the Lansing Police Department responded to an armed robbery on the 400 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue. The suspect is described as a 20-30 year old black male with a medium build and approximately 5’8”-6’0”. If you have any information regarding the identity of this individual, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

Attempt to Identify:

On October 16th 2017 at approximately 6:25 PM, a hit and run occurred in the area of Gier St and 7th Avenue in the city of Lansing. The driver of a white pickup truck ran a stop sign and failed to stop after the accident. The vehicle appears to be a white Chevrolet single cab pickup truck with a long box. If you have any information regarding the driver or the vehicle, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.