“Callie” Pet Of The Day October 18

Published:

Meet “Callie”, our Pet Of The Day today. Callie is a 9-year-old female Boxer mix. She is the sweetest girl. Callie loves to be the center of attention, loves walks and is very good on her leash. She has lived with cats and would prefer a home with older children. Callie has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and has a registered microchip. You can learn more about Callie by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

