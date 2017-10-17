UPDATE: Lansing Police looking for suspect in armed robbery

By Published: Updated:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing Police have more details in connection with the armed robbery Sunday night of a local Quality Dairy store.

It happened just after midnight Sunday night at the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Kalamazoo Street.

Police have released security camera pictures and a description of the suspect.

Police describe the suspect as a dark skin black male, 20 – 30 yrs. 5’8″ – 6’0″ with a medium build.

He was wearing a red stocking hat, a black sweatshirt and tan pants.

Officials also said he had a gun and ran off with the money.

No one was injured.

If you have any information about this robbery or suspect you are asked to contact the Lansing Police at 517-483-4600.

