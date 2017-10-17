Sparrow needs your help in statewide organ donation challenge

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – At this moment there are about 3,500 people in Michigan waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant.

Here are some facts you might have not heard:

One organ donor can help save up to 8 lives.

One tissue donor can help as many as 75 people.

Sparrow Hospital is encouraging people to register this fall to be a donor and give someone the “Gift of Life.”

The hospital is taking part in a statewide hospital challenge to get the most people in Michigan to sign-up as an organ donor before November 10.

If you’re not among the 60 percent of Michigan adults who are registered organ and tissue donors, go here by November 10 to be counted in the “Gift of Life Michigan Hospital Challenge”.

If you think you’re a registered donor but aren’t sure, check your driver’s license or state id for a little red heart symbol in the lower right corner.