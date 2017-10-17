Report: Michigan changes from a “likely Republican” state to “lean Republican” state

By Published:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – According to a Cook Political Report, a non-partisan handicapping tip sheet, Michigan is now in the “lean Republican” territory.

In the Report, 11 Republican-held seats moved on the pendulum. House editor David Wasserman says this speaks to the quality of democratic candidates that are drawn to run in this political climate.

“Democrat Elissa Slotkin, who grew up in a well-known meatpacking family in rural Holly and served three tours in Iraq as an Arabic-proficient CIA analyst, plans to contrast her service with Bishop’s lengthy political career and has already raised $460,000.”

The report continues to mention that there is a liability with Slotkin. Since she left for college at Cornell University, she has never been registered to vote in Michigan.

