Police launch investigation into party bus company in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The party bus company “Lansing Party” is under investigation after two of its buses were impounded by police over the weekend.

It all started when a group of employees with MSU Greenline contacted “LansingParty.com” about geting buses to go to Andy T’s Farm for an event.

An employee for Greenline, Joe Cywinski, said at first the company seemed legitimate.

“This was suprisingly one of the best companies, one of the most responsive companies that we got a quote from,” Cywinski said. “They we’re pretty good about picking up their calls answering text messages things like that.”

But at the event Saturday, another employee, Chelsea Hayse said this happened:

“Around 11:30 I was notified that our busses we’re being impounded and that I was being subpeonaed by the police.”

Police say the party buses rented from Lansing Party had no insurance and had not had their annual inspection. Authorities also told 6 News the business itself isn’t even licensed to operate.

When the students on the bus asked their driver what had happened, he didn’t give them a straight answer.

“I got kind of a roundabout answer, he sorta dodged the question and sort of mumbled some stuff about the police officers things like that giving him a hard time,” Cywinski said.

The students that took the buses also said the weirdness started much earlier than that night.

“They wanted to come pick up the money the day before and they said they had a representative in the area but then all day friday we weren’t able to contact them,” Hayse said. “So really there were just sketchy interactions through the whole time trying to book the bus.”

6 News reached out to Lansing Party and checked out the address listed when you look up “LansingParty.com.” The building at that address was condemned.

However, he address Clinton County sheriff’s officials had for the business was a private residence, and when 6 News knocked on the door nobody answered.

When the students tried calling about getting their money back, they didn’t get an answer either.

“Actually when I reached out and contacted the original phone number I had been coordinating through it’s the first time it went to voicemail,” Hayse said. “It actually went to the voicemail of a fabrication company.”

The incident is still under investigation, leaving those MSU students out hundreds of dollars, and looking for answers.