New information comes to light in murder of Jackson woman

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s been two months since Taisha Wright’s life was taken inside her Jackson apartment.

Little was known about what happened, until now.

New information about what could have led to her murder came to light at a preliminary hearing for Troy Calhoun in Jackson County Court.

Calhoun, who was Wright’s boyfriend for three years, is accused of killing her and is charged with open murder.

At Tuesday morning’s hearing, Wright’s mother, Lisa Wright, was the first to take the stand.

Wright says on Aug. 15, she was on the phone with Taisha, who was living with Calhoun at the Abbey Villas Apartments in Jackson.

She says that morning, Taisha took $175 that was supposed to be used for rent and went to the casino.

During the conversation her daughter, Wright testified that she could hear Calhoun talking in the background.

“I could tell he wasn’t happy that she took the money. And then I heard a noise. It got really quiet and I just kept saying ‘Tashia, Tashia’,” Wright said.

Wright says after hearing only silence and getting no response from her daughter, she drove to the apartment complex.

Unable to get past a locked door at the couple’s apartment, she called police, who eventually got inside.

“I then saw that there was a small pistol laying on her left side, and what appeared to be a gunshot wound just below her left eye,” said Officer Peter Postma of the Jackson Police Department.

The 34-year-old was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

When it was clear she wouldn’t survive, Wright passed away when her organs were donated to Gift of Life Michigan.

The day of the shooting, Calhoun was found at a home several blocks away and didn’t say anything to police about what happened.

He was later charged with open murder.

The court is still waiting on more evidence to come in and find out how Calhoun received a single gun-shot wound at the scene.

But the judge ruled that the evidence points to Calhoun killing Wright, and there’s enough evidence to move the case toward a trial.

“This is a case where it’s a homicide until proven otherwise,” said Jackson County Medical Examiner Dr. Patrick Cho.

Calhoun will be back in court next month for a pre-trial hearing.

Right now no trial date has been set.