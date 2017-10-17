My Look | Easy Updo

By Published:

Some of us want the look of an updo without all the fuss, how can we get that easy, relaxed version?

here’s a great look that literally takes minutes to pull off.

First, start with curled or wavy hair.

You can achieve this with a flat iron or curling iron.

Then, start by taking the sides of your hair above your ears and simply pull back with a pony tail holder.

Make sure the pony tail isn’t too high.

Create a tiny hole at the top of the pony tail and flip the ends through.

Using your fingers, like pinchers pull and loosen some of the hair.

Repeat this process with a second ponytail right below the first one.

Again making a tiny hole and flipping the pony tail through.

Don’t forget to loosen the hair around the holder.

Now you’ve only spent a few minutes on a style that will last for hours.

Please Visit   https://goo.gl/gwRw6R for more information

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s