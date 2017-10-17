My Look | Easy Updo

Some of us want the look of an updo without all the fuss, how can we get that easy, relaxed version?

here’s a great look that literally takes minutes to pull off.

First, start with curled or wavy hair.

You can achieve this with a flat iron or curling iron.

Then, start by taking the sides of your hair above your ears and simply pull back with a pony tail holder.

Make sure the pony tail isn’t too high.

Create a tiny hole at the top of the pony tail and flip the ends through.

Using your fingers, like pinchers pull and loosen some of the hair.

Repeat this process with a second ponytail right below the first one.

Again making a tiny hole and flipping the pony tail through.

Don’t forget to loosen the hair around the holder.

Now you’ve only spent a few minutes on a style that will last for hours.

