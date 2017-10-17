My Look | Easy Updo

Some of us want the look of an updo without all the fuss, how can we get that easy, relaxed version?
here’s a great look that literally takes minutes to pull off.
First, start with curled or wavy hair.
You can achieve this with a flat iron or curling iron.
Then, start by taking the sides of your hair above your ears and simply pull back with a pony tail holder.
Make sure the pony tail isn’t too high.
Create a tiny hole at the top of the pony tail and flip the ends through.
Using your fingers, like pinchers pull and loosen some of the hair.
Repeat this process with a second ponytail right below the first one.
Again making a tiny hole and flipping the pony tail through.
Don’t forget to loosen the hair around the holder.
Now you’ve only spent a few minutes on a style that will last for hours.
